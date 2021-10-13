Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.00.

Shares of RUS opened at C$31.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.40. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$17.34 and a 52 week high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$979.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total transaction of C$111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$351,043.84. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total value of C$346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,465,000. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

