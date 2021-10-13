Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 7,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,475,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

SB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

The firm has a market cap of $567.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

