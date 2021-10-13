SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $342,342.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $342,342.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00005508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00063467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00118545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00075755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,805.49 or 0.99574047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.32 or 0.06226966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,872,851 coins and its circulating supply is 909,284 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.