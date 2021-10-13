Safran’s (SAFRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAFRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $32.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. Safran has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

