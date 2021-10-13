Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Saia accounts for 2.7% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International owned about 0.79% of Saia worth $43,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Saia by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Saia by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Saia by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $845,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Saia by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,233,000 after buying an additional 33,064 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.54. The company had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $259.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

