SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). SailPoint Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

SAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $939,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at $45,928,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,298 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $45.37. 1,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,486. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

