salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $5,498,400.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $5,200,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $279.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.36 and a 200-day moving average of $242.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The company has a market cap of $273.14 billion, a PE ratio of 112.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.