Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Boosted by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

SNY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,307. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

