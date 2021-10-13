SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €142.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €134.38 ($158.09).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €116.94 ($137.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €135.62 ($159.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €123.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €118.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

