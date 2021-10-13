Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.56. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

