Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SBBTF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBBTF opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

