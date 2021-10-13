Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SEE. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $27,160,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 56.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,663,000 after purchasing an additional 296,889 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.7% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,940,000 after purchasing an additional 206,553 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 44.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 381,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

