Secret (SCRT) One Day Volume Tops $24.17 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $5.46 or 0.00009582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $818.34 million and $24.17 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded up 58.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00318464 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001652 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

