SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $23.21

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $22.45. SecureWorks shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 3,203 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 23.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

