Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SEEL. B. Riley decreased their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Seelos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of SEEL opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.05. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.