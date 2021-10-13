Seeyond Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Seeyond boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 106.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,138 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 355,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,412. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,877. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.