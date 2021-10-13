Seeyond Has $3.60 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Seeyond increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 13,820.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 422.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,188,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,124,000 after buying an additional 256,382 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 5.5% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.19. The stock had a trading volume of 57,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,186. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

