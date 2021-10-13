Seeyond Sells 1,769 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Seeyond lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.9% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $572.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,451. The stock has a market cap of $225.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $616.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $565.72 and its 200 day moving average is $512.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

