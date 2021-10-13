Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.67

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and traded as high as $21.21. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 20,376 shares trading hands.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Sekisui House from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter.

Sekisui House Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.