Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Panmure Gordon

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was downgraded by research analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNIRF. Investec raised shares of Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Senior to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

SNIRF opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Senior has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

