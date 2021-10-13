Seven Eight Capital LP Has $182,000 Stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,117 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 19.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 307.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 20.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 108.6% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 84,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.10. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.