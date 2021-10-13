Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $213,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAL opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average is $98.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

