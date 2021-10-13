SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA stock opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

