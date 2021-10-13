SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,773 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

