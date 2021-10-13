SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $38.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.