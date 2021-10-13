SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 752.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $276.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $298.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.34 and a 200-day moving average of $213.22.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.