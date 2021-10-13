SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 509 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

PHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

