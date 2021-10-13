Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Rises By 231.6%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 231.6% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Aftermath Silver has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

