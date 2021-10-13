Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Drops By 79.1%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the September 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASAZY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.63%. Research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

