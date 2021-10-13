Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Drops By 79.1%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the September 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASAZY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.66.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
