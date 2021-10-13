Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Expands By 241.7%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 241.7% from the September 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMPGY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $711.50.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.