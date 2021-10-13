Short Interest in Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Grows By 1,014.7%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 1,014.7% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

DRUNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Shares of DRUNF stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.2184 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.