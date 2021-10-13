Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Increases By 420.8%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 420.8% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

ELEZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price objective on Endesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endesa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Get Endesa alerts:

ELEZF remained flat at $$20.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. Endesa has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.