Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Decreases By 97.3%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the September 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FUJIFILM stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $78.31. 34,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,195. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $91.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.18.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

