Short Interest in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Decreases By 76.6%

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the September 15th total of 306,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GO Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,852. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. GO Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 600,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,355,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 23.9% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,641,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,836,000 after buying an additional 510,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $196,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

