Short Interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Grows By 811.6%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 940,800 shares, an increase of 811.6% from the September 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.15%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth $6,927,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

