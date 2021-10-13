Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Drops By 79.5%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the September 15th total of 299,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HLDCY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. Henderson Land Development has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.05.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLDCY shares. HSBC upgraded Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

