Short Interest in IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Increases By 250.0%

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBIBF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBIBF remained flat at $$9.07 during trading on Wednesday. IBI Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

