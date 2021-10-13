Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Grows By 342.6%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 342.6% from the September 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,992,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MJWL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 24,574,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,477,055. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Majic Wheels has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

Get Majic Wheels alerts:

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.