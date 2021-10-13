Short Interest in Nilar International AB (OTCMKTS:NILRF) Decreases By 71.4%

Nilar International AB (OTCMKTS:NILRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NILRF stock remained flat at $$4.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21. Nilar International has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

Nilar International Company Profile

Nilar International AB develops and manufactures stationary energy storage systems. It offers energy storage solutions for various stationary applications, such as storing energy in residential buildings, industrial premises, and commercial buildings. The company sells its products in Sweden, northern Europe, and internationally.

