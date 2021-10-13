Short Interest in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Grows By 233.3%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nomura Research Institute stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.31. 797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

