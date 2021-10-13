Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Increases By 391.1%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a growth of 391.1% from the September 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 693,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NULGF remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,944. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. NuLegacy Gold has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger and Albert J. Matter on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

