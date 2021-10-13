Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Declines By 66.7%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Rheinmetall stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

