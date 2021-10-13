Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Decreases By 74.3%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the September 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,683. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.74.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

