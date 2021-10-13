Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Decreases By 87.4%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5498 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

