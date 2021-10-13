Short Interest in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Decreases By 72.6%

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the September 15th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:TWND traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 649,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,632. Tailwind Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,121,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $992,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,448,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

