Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Increases By 5,524.3%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a growth of 5,524.3% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $82.45.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.