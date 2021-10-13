Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Increases By 5,524.3%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a growth of 5,524.3% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $82.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

