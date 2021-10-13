Short Interest in Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Grows By 2,266.2%

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, a growth of 2,266.2% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,533,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTII opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Water Technologies International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

Water Technologies International Company Profile

Water Technologies International, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced atmospheric water generators. The company was founded by Patrick Doughty and William Scott Tudor on November 18, 1998 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

