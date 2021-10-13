Short Interest in Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Grows By 2,266.2%

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, a growth of 2,266.2% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,533,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTII opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Water Technologies International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
Water Technologies International Company Profile
