Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Declines By 88.6%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wesfarmers stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a $0.6605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

A number of research firms have commented on WFAFY. CLSA cut shares of Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Macquarie cut shares of Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesfarmers has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

