Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,257 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,120 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,809.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,467 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $129,915,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,490,000 after purchasing an additional 786,222 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,867,000 after purchasing an additional 671,244 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $143.94 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $163.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.