Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.67 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 240,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,746,000 after purchasing an additional 86,739 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $91.24. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

